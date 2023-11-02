The Jackson Chance Foundation provides monthly parking to all NICU families at three Chicago hospitals. This gives these families round-the-clock access to their critically ill infants. The foundation has an annual event coming up next week and here with more on it, Carrie Meghie And Eric Owens

Friday, November 10

5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Tournament starts 6 pm

SPIN CHICAGO

344 N State St

JacksonChance.org or Text JacksonChance to 41444

Instagram @jacksonchance11

Facebook JacksonChanceFoundation

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.