Haisous specializes in authentic Vietnamese cuisine and now they’re offering fun, interactive family meal kits. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is chef and owner Thai Dang.

1800 S. Carpenter St

Facebook HaiSous

Instagram @haisouschicago

haisous.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.