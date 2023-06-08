This year’s Lake County Pride Fest will be an all-day celebration full of music, food and performances – something for everyone in the family. Here with more on the third annual festival going on this Saturday is LGBTIQ+ Center Lake County Program Manager, Jen Houghton.

Saturday, June 10

Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center

2007 N Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

lgbtqlc.com/lake-county-pridefest

Instagram @lgbtqcenterlc

Facebook @LGBTQ+ Center Lake County

