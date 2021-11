The dance fitness class that is getting all the buzz lately has made its way to the Windy City. DanceBody combines dance with cardio. COO and co-founder Courtnay Mariani is here to give us a little preview of the live classes that’ll be happening this weekend.

Friday, November 5th

Yogaview

Saturday, November 6th

Through the Body

Both classes begin at 9:30 am

dancebody.com

