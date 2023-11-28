Lizzy J Cafe offers up one-of-a-kind breakfast and brunch options such as crab cakes, sweet potato waffles and lamp chops from its location in the heart of Fulton market. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a recipe for fish and grits and to talk about the upcoming Christmas brunch – chef and owner Jamie Gilmore.
916 W Fulton Market
2nd Floor
(815) 735-2762
Christmas Brunch – Saturday, December 9
Cat Fish Dredge
1 cupCorn meal
1 cup Flour
1/8 tsp Salt
1/4 tsp Pepper
1/2 tsp Garlic powder
1/2 tsp Onion powder
1/2 Paprika
Seasoning
1 tsp Cajun seasoning
1 tsp Lemon pepper
1 tsp Garlic powder
1 tsp Onion powder
4 wild caught catfish filet (7/9 ounce)
Grits
1 cup of old fashion grits
4 cups of milk
1/4 tsp cajun seasoning
Hot Oil
1 cup Your favorite hot sauce
3 tsp Butter
3 tablespoonsOlive oil
1/2 redCrushed peppers
Juice from 1 lemon
