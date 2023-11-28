Lizzy J Cafe offers up one-of-a-kind breakfast and brunch options such as crab cakes, sweet potato waffles and lamp chops from its location in the heart of Fulton market. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a recipe for fish and grits and to talk about the upcoming Christmas brunch – chef and owner Jamie Gilmore.

916 W Fulton Market

2nd Floor

(815) 735-2762

Christmas Brunch – Saturday, December 9

jegilmore.com

INSTAGRAM @lizzyjcafe

FACEBOOK Lizzy J

Cat Fish Dredge

1 cupCorn meal

1 cup Flour

1/8 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Pepper

1/2 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 tsp Onion powder

1/2 Paprika

Seasoning

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

1 tsp Lemon pepper

1 tsp Garlic powder

1 tsp Onion powder

4 wild caught catfish filet (7/9 ounce)

Grits

1 cup of old fashion grits

4 cups of milk

1/4 tsp cajun seasoning

Hot Oil

1 cup Your favorite hot sauce

3 tsp Butter

3 tablespoonsOlive oil

1/2 redCrushed peppers

Juice from 1 lemon

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.