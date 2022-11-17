Those Friendsgiving and holiday parties are coming up so today we’re walking through some recipe ideas. Eric Jorgensen, Executive Chef of Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba! and Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more.

Ibérico Charcuterie Cones

Ingredients

12 thin slices of cured Spanish chorizo

12 thin slices of salchichon

9 ounces of sliced cured Spanish ham, Serrano or Iberico

9 ounces of Manchego cheese cut into small cubes

24 picos (mini breadsticks) – optional

12 paper or bamboo cones

Method

Place 1 pico if using in the bottom of the cone.

Neatly arrange the meats and manchego in the cone.

If using picos, place the second one sticking out of the top.

Butternut Squash Caña de Cabra

Ingredients for Pintxo

12 Tbsp Butternut Squash Jam (see recipe below)

12 half moons of Cana de Cabra (goat cheese), about ½ ounce each

12 tsp arrope (a type of grape syrup)

12 crostini

Method for Pintxo

Place the butternut squash jam (room temp) on the crostini. Place the cana de cabra on top of the jam and drizzle with the arrope.

Ingredients for Butternut Squash Jam

2 ½ cups diced butternut squash

1 lemon, juiced

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

¾ cup sugar

1 cup water

Method for Butternut Squash Jam

Place all ingredients into a saucepan and cook on low until they achieve a soft jam-like consistency. Blend with an immersion blender or let cool a bit and blend in a regular blender. It does not need to be perfectly smooth. Adjust sugar and acidity as needed.

Deviled Eggs

Ingredients for Deviled Eggs

12 egg whites cut in half from previously hard boiled eggs

Deviled Eggs Filling

Smoked Paprika to garnish

Finely chopped chives to garnish

2-4 Slices of Crispy Jamon Serrano, broken into 24 pieces

Method for Deviled Eggs

Fill a piping bag with the filling. Fill each egg white half with the desired amount of filling. Garnish each filled egg with a dusting of smoked paprika and a sprinkle of chopped chives

Ingredients for Deviled Eggs Filling

12 Egg yolks from previously hard boiled eggs

¾ cups Mayonnaise

5 tsp Dijon Mustard

1 tsp Tabasco hot sauce

Kosher salt to taste

Method for Deviled Eggs Filling

Combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and purée until smooth.

Method for Crispy Jamón Serrano

The crispy jamón serrano is fried in the deep fryer at 300 degrees until crispy. Remove and lay out on a paper towel line sheet pan to cool and drain.

