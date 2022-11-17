Those Friendsgiving and holiday parties are coming up so today we’re walking through some recipe ideas. Eric Jorgensen, Executive Chef of Lil’ Ba-Ba-Reeba! and Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more.
441 N. Clark Street
Facebook @lilbabareeba
Instagram @lilbabareeba
Ibérico Charcuterie Cones
Ingredients
- 12 thin slices of cured Spanish chorizo
- 12 thin slices of salchichon
- 9 ounces of sliced cured Spanish ham, Serrano or Iberico
- 9 ounces of Manchego cheese cut into small cubes
- 24 picos (mini breadsticks) – optional
- 12 paper or bamboo cones
Method
- Place 1 pico if using in the bottom of the cone.
- Neatly arrange the meats and manchego in the cone.
- If using picos, place the second one sticking out of the top.
Butternut Squash Caña de Cabra
Ingredients for Pintxo
- 12 Tbsp Butternut Squash Jam (see recipe below)
- 12 half moons of Cana de Cabra (goat cheese), about ½ ounce each
- 12 tsp arrope (a type of grape syrup)
- 12 crostini
Method for Pintxo
- Place the butternut squash jam (room temp) on the crostini.
- Place the cana de cabra on top of the jam and drizzle with the arrope.
Ingredients for Butternut Squash Jam
- 2 ½ cups diced butternut squash
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 cup water
Method for Butternut Squash Jam
- Place all ingredients into a saucepan and cook on low until they achieve a soft jam-like consistency.
- Blend with an immersion blender or let cool a bit and blend in a regular blender. It does not need to be perfectly smooth.
- Adjust sugar and acidity as needed.
Deviled Eggs
Ingredients for Deviled Eggs
- 12 egg whites cut in half from previously hard boiled eggs
- Deviled Eggs Filling
- Smoked Paprika to garnish
- Finely chopped chives to garnish
- 2-4 Slices of Crispy Jamon Serrano, broken into 24 pieces
Method for Deviled Eggs
- Fill a piping bag with the filling.
- Fill each egg white half with the desired amount of filling.
- Garnish each filled egg with a dusting of smoked paprika and a sprinkle of chopped chives
Ingredients for Deviled Eggs Filling
- 12 Egg yolks from previously hard boiled eggs
- ¾ cups Mayonnaise
- 5 tsp Dijon Mustard
- 1 tsp Tabasco hot sauce
- Kosher salt to taste
Method for Deviled Eggs Filling
- Combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and purée until smooth.
Method for Crispy Jamón Serrano
- The crispy jamón serrano is fried in the deep fryer at 300 degrees until crispy.
- Remove and lay out on a paper towel line sheet pan to cool and drain.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.