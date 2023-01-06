Imee’s Mediterranean Kitchen serves up fresh, healthy, and authentic Lebanese cuisine featuring recipes that have been passed down for generations. Owner, Nicole Nassif joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a yogurt chicken recipe.

171 N. Wells Street

Facebook @imeeskitchenchicago

Instagram @imeeskitchenchicago

imeeskitchen.com

YOGURT CHICKEN

The wrap comes as follows-

Wrapped in thin pita, looks like a burrito

Yogurt chicken

Mint gremolata

Toom

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Served with toom and lift (pickled beets and turnips)

Yogurt combo-

Yogurt chicken

Rice

Choice of salad

Toom, lift

Yogurt chicken (the meat itself)-

32 oz plain store-bought yogurt

.5 oz parsley- we use curly

.25 oz fresh mint

3 lemons juice and zest

1 med onion

.25 oz paprika (really only for color)

10 lbs chicken

1 oz salt- kosher- course

.2 oz b pepper

Garlic (use as much as you want, we suggest at least 5 cloves)

Combine all item except chicken and mix

Add chicken and marinate at least overnight

Grill, serve as you wish

