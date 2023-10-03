The best face forward 2.0 program provides brow permanent makeup, scar camouflage and 3D areola reconstruction tattoos for breast cancer survivors at no cost to them. Joining us now with all the details is owner of flawless permanent makeup by Elsa – Elsa Milani and breast cancer survivor Alla.

2860 N. Broadway St – Suite 19

2nd Floor

Facebook @FlawlessPermanentMakeupByElsa

Instagram @FlawlessPermanentMakeupByElsa

flawlesspermanentmakeupbyelsa.com

sharsheret.org

