It’s the 4th of July holiday weekend and what better way to celebrate than with some summer cocktails. Milagro Tequila Ambassador Manny Pena is here to break down some batch cocktail recipes so you can spend less time prepping and more time enjoying.

MILAGROTEQUILA.com

Name Just Peachy

Ingredients:

6 Parts Milagro Silver

4 Parts Lemon Juice

2 Part Peach Nectar

1 Part Agave Nectar or Simple Syrup

Sliced Lemons for Garnish

Preparation:

Build all ingredients in a pitcher

Watermelon Margarita

6 Parts Milagro Silver

4 Parts Watermelon Juice

3 Parts Lime Juice

1 Part Agave Nectar or Simple Syrup

Watermelon Slice for Garnish

Preparation:

Build all ingredients in a pitcher

