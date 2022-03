The Brush Bestie is a “four in one” beauty tool that’s designed to slash time off your makeup routine with the click of a button. Here to show us how it works are co-founders and Lake Forest High School students Ally Galiene and Julia Grum.

Facebook Brush Bestie

Instagram @the.brushbestie

brush-bestie.weebly.com

