Formento’s located in the Fulton Market District features the bright and light flavors of Italy in every dish. And now you can learn some of its culinary secrets in a pasta making class. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with all the details is Executive Chef Don Walker.

925 W. Randolph Street

Facebook @formentoschi

Instagram @formentoschi

formentos.com

