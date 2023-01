The Museum of Contemporary Art’s latest exhibit explores art from the Caribbean and Latin America from the 1990’s to present day. Joining us now with all the details is curator, Carla Acevedo-Yates.

Now – April 23rd

220 E. Chicago Avenue

mcachicago.org

