Fora, recently opened inside The Emily Hotel is a seafood-forward Mexican-inspired restaurant. Joining us in our Studio 41 kitchen with a taste of their chocolate flan is Executive Pastry Chef Felicia Mayden.

311 N. Morgan Street

Facebook The Emily Hotel

Instagram @theemilyhotel / @forachicago

Choco-Flan

Chocolate Cake layer

10 Tbsp Butter, room temperature

1 1/8 cups Sugar

1 Egg, whole, room temperature

2 cups All purpose Flour

3/4 tsp Baking Powder

3/4 tsp Baking Soda

1/3 cup Cocoa Powder

1 1/4 cups Buttermilk, room temperature

Flan Layer

12oz can Evaporated Milk

14oz can Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 cup Cream Cheese, room temperature

3 ea Eggs, whole, room temperature

1Tbsp Vanilla Extract

Additional ingredients (optional)

Caramel Sauce (2-3oz) or Cajeta Sauce (2-3oz)

To make Chocolate Cake Layer

Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or a hand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy; about 7-10 minutes. While the butter and sugar are creaming, sift the all purpose flour, baking poweder, and baking soda together; set aside. Stop mixer and scrap down th bowl, then add in the egg. Be sure to scrape the bowl after the egg is incorporated. Once egg is incorporated, begin alternating the dry ingredients with the buttermilk in three parts starting and end with the dry ingredients. Make sure to scrape down the bowl to make sure all the drys are hydrated but batter is not overmixed

To make Flan Layer

Using a blender, place all ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth. To prepare the pan for baking Prepare a bundt pan with pan spray, being sure the oil gets in every groove or the pan. If using the caramel or cajeta sauce, place on the bottom of the pan Spread the chocolate cake batter onto the bottom of the pan Pour the flan layer ontop of the chocolate cake Cover the pan with a sheet of foil Place pan into a large roasting pan with hot water that covers at least 1/3 of the bottom of the bundt pan. Carefully place into a 350F convential oven and bake for 1 hour or until top is firm to the touch and a toothpick inserted coms out cleanly. Carefully place bundt pan onto a cooling wrap and allow to cool for atleast 1 hour before removing from pan. When cool, place a plate or platter on the top of the bundt pan and invert both together, allowing the chocoflan to relase from the pan and transfer to the plate.

Slice and serve as you wish.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.