The Mister Dad’s Father’s Club works directly with fathers to promote responsible fatherhood, getting these dads involved in their children’s lives through mentoring and literacy. Here with more on what this organization is all about, Mister Dad’s Father’s Club Executive Director Joseph Williams.

(312) 860-8012

mrdadsfathersclub.com

Instagram @mrdadsfathersclub

Facebook @mrdadsfathersclub

Twitter @mrdadsfathers

Father’s March
Saturday, June 17
12 – 4 PM
Ogden Park, 6500 S Racine

