The Mister Dad’s Father’s Club works directly with fathers to promote responsible fatherhood, getting these dads involved in their children’s lives through mentoring and literacy. Here with more on what this organization is all about, Mister Dad’s Father’s Club Executive Director Joseph Williams.
(312) 860-8012
Instagram @mrdadsfathersclub
Facebook @mrdadsfathersclub
Twitter @mrdadsfathers
Father’s March
Saturday, June 17
12 – 4 PM
Ogden Park, 6500 S Racine
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.