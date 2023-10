Flippin Flavors is a restaurant serving up the freshest salads and sandwiches started by husband wife duo Brian and Linda Flippin.

They joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a taste of what’s on the menu.

1848 W. 95th St

flippinflavors.com

