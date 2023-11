The first annual Chicago Chefsgiving is a charity dinner happening at Venteux benefiting Pilsen food pantry’s “New Migrant Program”. Joining us now in our Studio 41 Kitchen with the details and a preview is Executive Chef Marcel Heiduk.

This Thursday at 6 pm

Venteux – 224 N. Michigan Ave

venteuxchicago.com

For Tickets – tinyurl.com/chichefsgiving

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.