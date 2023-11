Sponsored by The Toy Association

While parents will be shopping smart this holiday, looking for feature-rich toys, many also reported their plans to shop for both toys they played with as kids as well as toys based on top entertainment franchises. Tonya spoke with Toy Trends Specialist, Jennifer Lynch with The Toy Association to find the balance between traditional and digital play.

Visit The Toy Association’s TheGeniusofPlay.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.