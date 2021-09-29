Find your favorite Fall goodies at Apple Fest

Daytime Chicago
Posted: / Updated:

Fall has officially arrived and that means it’s time to stock up on your favorite fall goodies – which you can do at this year’s Apple Fest. Kate Merill, owner of Edge of Sweetness, shares her recipe for Apple Cinnamon Rolls.

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest

Saturday, October 2nd & Sunday, October 3rd

9 am – 6 pm

Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Wilson

lincolnsquare.org

Edge of Sweetness

6034 N Broadway St.

Facebook: Edge of Sweetness

Instagram: @edgeofsweetness

edgeofsweetness.com

