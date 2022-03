At a time when food costs are rising, Dion’s Chicago Dream is providing fresh fruits and vegetables for free to families in Chicago’s hardest hit communities. Here with more on the work they do is executive director Dion Dawson.

Facebook @DionsChicagoDream

Instagram @DionsChicagoDream

dionschicagodream.com

