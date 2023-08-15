Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank

Wind in your hair, lakefront and skyline views and a great cause is coming up this September. Fifth Third Bike The Drive is a fundraiser for the Active Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit working to improve conditions for walking, biking and public transit across Chicagoland. Mark Heckler, regional president of Fifth Third Bank, and Amy Rynell, Executive Director of Active Transportation Alliance, joined Daytime Chicago to share how you can take part.

53bikethedrive.org

Promo code: WGNBTD5 for $5 off

