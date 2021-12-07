‘Festivus for The Rest of Us’ Margarita Flight

Festivus, the parody holiday made popular by Seinfeld, provides an alternative to the social pressures of a traditional holiday season.
While the Festivus celebration typically includes the Airing of Grievances and the Feats of Strength, this year Takito Street is adding one new element: the Drinking of Margaritas. Here with all the details is Beverage Director Dontaine Jackson.
2423 N. Lincoln Ave
