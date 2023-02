New Orleans inspired restaurant and cocktail bar, Storyville offers Cajun cuisine with an unexpected twist. Today, we are further indulging on this Fat Tuesday with mixologist Hassan Hinks who is shaking up some cocktails to celebrate Mardi Gras.

712 N. Clark St

Facebook Storyville Chicago

Instagram @storyville.chicago

storyvillechicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.