We are continuing to ring in this holiday season with some festive Irish whiskey cocktails using Tullamore DEW. Brand ambassador Gillian Murphy joins us now to break down a few recipes.
HOT TULLY CIDER
Ingredients:
• 2 Parts Tullamore DEW Original
• 6 Parts Hot Apple Cider
• ½ Part honey
• Garnishes: Cinnamon stick & Star Anise
Method:
• Preheat a toddy glass with very hot water (done before segment)
• Heat apple cider in a kettle or in the microwave (done before segment)
• Empty glass and add Tullamore DEW Original.
• Add honey and top with hot apple cider. Stir well.
• To garnish, add a cinnamon stick and star anise.
TULLY MULE
Ingredients:
• 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original
• 0.5 parts Fresh Lime Juice
• Top with Ginger Beer
• Lime Wheel
Method:
• Stir Tullamore D.E.W. Original and lemon juice in a mug filled with ice.
• Top with ginger beer and garnish with lime wheel.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.