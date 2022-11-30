We are continuing to ring in this holiday season with some festive Irish whiskey cocktails using Tullamore DEW. Brand ambassador Gillian Murphy joins us now to break down a few recipes.

HOT TULLY CIDER

Ingredients:

• 2 Parts Tullamore DEW Original

• 6 Parts Hot Apple Cider

• ½ Part honey

• Garnishes: Cinnamon stick & Star Anise

Method:

• Preheat a toddy glass with very hot water (done before segment)

• Heat apple cider in a kettle or in the microwave (done before segment)

• Empty glass and add Tullamore DEW Original.

• Add honey and top with hot apple cider. Stir well.

• To garnish, add a cinnamon stick and star anise.

TULLY MULE

Ingredients:

• 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

• 0.5 parts Fresh Lime Juice

• Top with Ginger Beer

• Lime Wheel

Method:

• Stir Tullamore D.E.W. Original and lemon juice in a mug filled with ice.

• Top with ginger beer and garnish with lime wheel.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.