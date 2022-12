The holidays are the perfect time to indulge. Today we’re indulging in a festive, easy to make Italian dish perfect for the holidays. Gino Bartucci – chef and co-owner of Gino and Marty’s joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a butternut squash ravioli.

844 W. Randolph Street

Facebook @ginoandmartys

Instagram @ginoandmartys

ginoandmartys.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.