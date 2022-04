The CineYouth Festival, spotlights young filmmakers ages 22 and younger. This year there are 71 short films from 17 countries around the world. Here with details on the films and where you can watch them is Festival Director Ryan Saunders and director of ‘Emergence’ Rey Tang.

April 22nd – 24th

Facets: 1517 W. Fullerton Ave

chicagofilmfestival.com/CineYouth

