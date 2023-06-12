The Gold Coast Art Fair returns to Grant Park this weekend and if you’re still looking for a gift for dad, you just might find something there. Here with more on the fair and with some Father’s Day gift ideas – the president and founder of Amdur Productions, Amy Amdur.

(847) 926-4300

www.amdurproductions.com

Instagram amdurproductions

Facebook amdurproductions

Gold Coast Art Fair

Butler Field, S Lake Shore Dr & E Monroe St

June 17 – 18

10 am to 5 pm both days

$10 per person (12 and under- free)

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.