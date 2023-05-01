If you’re on the hunt for the best Cinco de Mayo celebrations, look no further than Fat Rosie’s. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on the celebration and the history of Cinco de Mayo is Chef Dudley Nieto and Victor Tenorio.

Frankfort: 28 Kansas St.

Naperville: 22 East Chicago Ave

Lincolnshire: 940 Milwaukee Ave

Schaumburg: 870 N. Meacham

Facebook @fatrosies

Instagram @fat_rosies

fatrosies.com

CAMARONES BANDERA. Fat Rosie’s 5 De Mayo

Ingredients:

• 6 jumbo shrimp marinated in garlic and olive oil seasoned with sea salt.

• red bell pepper cut into quarts.

• green bell peppers cut into quarts.

• onion white in quarts.

Garlic Marinated

• 1 cup melted butter + 3 garlic cloves finely minced+1 lime juice+

• 1 tsp kosher salt.

Cooking Instructions:

• heat up grill or sautee pan

• place the skewers and cooked for 3-4 min for side.

• basting the skewers with the marinated.

Red Salsa

• 3 tomatoes roma roasted for 10 min or until soft.

• ½ onion white roasted.

• ½ cup water

• 1 cup chicken stock

• 2 garlic clove roasted.

• salt to taste

• Put all ingredients in a blender and grind well correct seasoning if need it.

Green Salsa

• 6 green tomato roasted light for 3 min.

• ½ onion white roasted

• ½ cup water

• 1 cup of chicken stock

• 1 garlic clove roasted.

• salt to taste.

• Put all ingredients in a blender and grind well correct seasoning if need it.

Assembly:

• set the rice bed in the middle of the plate then in one half set the red salsa.

• add the green one in the other side of the plate.

• set the shrimp skewer in the middle reflecting the Mexican flag.

• used tortillas to make tacos.

Fat Rosie’s WATERMELONRITA

1.5 Oz Gran Centenario Plata

.5 Oz Watermelon Liqueur

2 Oz Fresh squeeze lime juice

1 Oz Agave néctar

2 Oz Watermelon purée

Chamoy Tajin rim

In a thin shaker place Tequila, watermelon liqueur, lime juice, Agave néctar, watermelon purée, shake with ice and pour on ice cold glass rimed with Chamoy and Tajin and garnished with watermelon wedge and enjoy!

