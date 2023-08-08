National Farmer’s Market Week is going on right now and some of your favorite chefs are participating to celebrate healthy and locally-sourced food. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on this experience and to prepare an elevated salad, Little Goat Diner Chef David Avila.

Every Tuesday Through October 10

3:00pm – 7:00pm

Southport Brown Line Auxiliary Exit

3410 North Southport Avenue

lakeviewroscoevillage.org

Ingredients:

1 lb Tomatoes, cut into 1 in cubes

½ lb Nectarines, slice (or favorite stone fruit available at the market)

1 each Cucumber, seed and slice on a bias

1 cup Fresh corn kernels

½ cup Red Onion, thinly slice

½ cup Fresh Herbs, rough chop (Mint, Basil and Cilantro or any combination of your favorite herbs)

2 Tbsp Seasoned Rice Wine Vinegar

2 Tbsp This Little Goat Original Chili Crunch

1 Tbsp Olive oil

Instructions:

Make dressing.

In a small bowl, whisk together the seasoned rice wine vinegar, This Little Goat Original Chili Crunch, and the Olive oil. Set aside.

Prep ingredients.

Remove core from tomatoes and cut into 1 inch cubes.

Cut stone fruit around the pit, and slice in to half-moons.

Cut Cucumber in half, scoop seeds by scraping with a spoon. Then, slice on a bias.

Clean 1-2 ears of corn and cut kernels in a big bowl.

Peel onion. Cut in half and thinly slice.

Pick herbs, except cilantro and rough chop.

Mix Salad.

Add all the veggies into the bowl with the corn kernels. Add dressing and toss to coat.

Plate in a bowl of platter. And Enjoy

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.