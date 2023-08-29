A Farm and a restaurant are coming together this Sunday for an intimate six-course meal to showcase seasonal ingredients and to give attendees a true farm-to-table experience.

Alicia Nesbary Moore, owner of Herban Produce and Christian Sia, Executive Chef of ‘The Press Room’ joined Daytime Chicago’s Studio 41 kitchen with more on the event and to prepare a dish from their menu.

Herbanproduce.com/dining

Pressroomchicago.com

Call: (708) 254-4016

Instagram: @herbanproduce @pressroomchi

Event: Sunday, September 3, 6:30pm

2900 W Van Buren St

ROJAK Recipe

Raw Ingredients

1/2 cup cucumbers

1/2 cup jicama

3/4 cup cabbage

1/4 cup ground cherries

1/4 cup apples

1/4 cup summer melons

1/4 cup onions

1/4 cup pecans

1/4 cup tofu

1/4 cup fried bread

Rojak sauce

1 tsp Tamarind Paste

1 tsp Fresno or Jalapeño Peppers

1 tbsp Seaweed Paste

1/4 cup Water

4 tbsp Brown Sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Prep

Cut baguette into 1” dice Fry the bread in neutral oil at 350°F for about 30 seconds. Place on paper towels and leave to drain for 10 minutes. Cut tofu into 1” dice Season with a pinch of salt and rub the tofu in a bowl with 2 tbsp of tofu. Place the tofu on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 350°F for 15 minutes or until golden. Leave to cool at room temperature. Toast the pecans at 350° for about 7 minutes or until fragrant. Cut the cucumbers into 2” quarters. Cut jicama, apples & onions into 1” dice. Deskin and de-seed the melons. Dice the melons into 2” dice. Cut the cabbage into quarters Finely shred the cabbage into 1/2“ shreds using a mandoline or a knife.

Rojak sauce prep

Place all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Reserve for the dressing of the Rojak.

Assembly

Place all the raw ingredients except the pecans into a bowl. Add Rojak sauce to the raw ingredients and toss until coated. Place the Rojak into a large bowl. Sprinkle with the pecans on the top. Serve with communal table ware.