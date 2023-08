Now through December, the Far South CDC Marketplace will showcase several black-owned small businesses with products such as roasted coffee, handmade candles, wood sculptures and even women’s clothing. Florence Hardy from the Far South Community Development Corporation joined us on Daytime Chicago with some of the items available for purchase and talked details.

FarSouthCDC.org/Marketplace

Instagram: @farsouthcdc

Facebook: Far South CDC

