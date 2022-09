The last day of summer is quickly approaching and it’s time to start cooking up some fall dishes. Momma Cuisine, Johanna Mirpuri, joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with some elegant dishes using in-season produce.

Facebook Momma Cuisine

Instagram @mommacuisine

Twitter @mommacuisine

mommacuisine.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.