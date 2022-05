Carniceria Maribel is a family-owned taqueria, carniceria, and liquor store. It’s also been named the Best Tacos in the city by the Chicago Tribune’s 2022 Food Awards. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their tacos so special is owner Alejandro Banda and head cook Juan Pacheco.

1801 W. Cermak Rd

Facebook @carnieriamaribel

Instagram @carniceria_maribel

