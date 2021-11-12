Fall-themed tequila cocktails

Highland Orchard
- Ingredients
- 1 ½ parts Milagro Anejo
- ½ parts fresh lime juice
- 1 bar spoon tamarind concentrate
- 3 parts sidral mundet apple soda
- 2 dashes angostura bitters
- Thinly sliced apple
- Combine all ingredients except soda and shake well. Strain over ice, top with soda. Garnish with apple slice.
- Select Cranberry Paloma
- Ingredients
- 1 ½ parts Milagro Select Silver
- ¾ part fresh lime juice
- ¾ part cranberry juice
- ½ part thyme simple syrup
- 2 parts pink grapefruit soda
Combine all ingredients except soda in a Boston shake and shake well. Strain into highball glass over fresh ice and garnish with cranberries.
