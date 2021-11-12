Fall-themed tequila cocktails

Highland Orchard 

  • Ingredients
    • 1 ½ parts Milagro Anejo 
    • ½ parts fresh lime juice 
    • 1 bar spoon tamarind concentrate
    • 3 parts sidral mundet apple soda
    • 2 dashes angostura bitters
    • Thinly sliced apple
  • Combine all ingredients except soda and shake well. Strain over ice, top with soda. Garnish with apple slice.

  • Select Cranberry Paloma
  • Ingredients 
    • 1 ½ parts Milagro Select Silver
    • ¾ part fresh lime juice
    • ¾ part cranberry juice
    • ½ part thyme simple syrup
    • 2 parts pink grapefruit soda

Combine all ingredients except soda in a Boston shake and shake well. Strain into highball glass over fresh ice and garnish with cranberries.

