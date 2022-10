Kōmo is a new boundless Japanese fine dining destination in the city’s West Loop serving up some delicious food and some equally delicious cocktails. Here to introduce us to a few of their fall season cocktails is mixologist and bar manager Javi Gonzalez.

738 W. Randolph Street

Facebook Komo

Instagram @komochicago

komochicago.com

