We’re in the midst of the fall season and it’s important to keep up with what your skin, hair, nails and body needs. Lifestyle and beauty expert Mickey Williams joins us now to share fall season beauty trends and must haves.

Twitter @mwmakeup

Facebook MickeyWilliamsBeauty

Instagram: @mwmakeup

ShareTheGlam.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.