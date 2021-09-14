Fall Must Haves

The seasons are changing and fall is quickly approaching. We’re keeping up with the latest fall trends from beauty to fashion and even things for the kiddos.

Here to walk us through the top fall trends is lifestyle expert, Karen Firsel.

  1. On Trend In Your Home Bar: At home mixologist with a WOW-factor
    https://flavourblaster.com/
  2. On Trend In The Kitchen: Swap out your old boring spoon for SpoonTek—
    and change your tastebuds. The idea of manipulating your tastebuds is all
    over Tik Tok too
    https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/meet-spoontek-a-spoon-that-elevates-
    taste#/
  3. On Trend Fashion: Fall Fashion—Washable Silk (takes you from lounging to
    Zoom!)
    https://www.havenwellwithin.com/category/sleep
  4. On Trend Fashion: Speaking of Fall Fashion—Converting your Summer
    sandals to Fall shoes—with locally made MOOPs
    https://www.etsy.com/listing/955198061/moops-flip-flop-covers-towarm-
    your-toes
  5. On Trend PLAY: Let’s get those kids off their gaming devices! Want to know
    how? Give them a new way to “play” with Backyard League! www.Backyard-League.com
  1. On Trend Beauty: Be like a Real Housewife —here’s one of their beauty must
    have secrets—Age Defying Eye Patches.
    https://sokebeauty.com

