Fall Must Haves

The seasons are changing and fall is quickly approaching. We’re keeping up with the latest fall trends from beauty to fashion and even things for the kiddos.

Here to walk us through the top fall trends is lifestyle expert, Karen Firsel.

http://karenfirsel.com/

https://www.instagram.com/karenfirsel/

On Trend In Your Home Bar: At home mixologist with a WOW-factor

https://flavourblaster.com/ On Trend In The Kitchen: Swap out your old boring spoon for SpoonTek—

and change your tastebuds. The idea of manipulating your tastebuds is all

over Tik Tok too

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/meet-spoontek-a-spoon-that-elevates-

taste#/ On Trend Fashion: Fall Fashion—Washable Silk (takes you from lounging to

Zoom!)

https://www.havenwellwithin.com/category/sleep On Trend Fashion: Speaking of Fall Fashion—Converting your Summer

sandals to Fall shoes—with locally made MOOPs

https://www.etsy.com/listing/955198061/moops-flip-flop-covers-towarm-

your-toes On Trend PLAY: Let’s get those kids off their gaming devices! Want to know

how? Give them a new way to “play” with Backyard League! www.Backyard-League.com

On Trend Beauty: Be like a Real Housewife —here’s one of their beauty must

have secrets—Age Defying Eye Patches.

https://sokebeauty.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.