With Pumpkin spice lattes already on the Starbucks menu and cooler weather approaching, we can safely say that fall is upon us. With that comes fall fashion. Christos Taltsidis, owner of Christos Furs and Leather joined Daytime Chicago in studio with a look at a few fall and winter designs.

2023 Fashion Show

Thursday, September 28th

The Empress: 200 E Lake St

Addison

Doors open at 7 pm



Instagram: @christosfursleather

Facebook: Christos Furs and Leather

christosfurs.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.