A River North restaurant known for its extensive array of coffees and teas has a revamped menu with new beverage and food options.
Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea Culinary Director Matt Eversman joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen to make two of these options.
306 W Erie St
Roasted Zucchini Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 2 pieces of multigrain artisan sliced bread
- ¼ cup of smashed avocado
- ¼ cup of roasted zucchini
- ¼ cup of marinated peppers
- ¼ cup of roasted tomatoes
- ½ cup of baby kale
- 3 teaspoons of oil and vinegar blend
Steps:
- Place the bread, zucchini and peppers next to each other on a firing tray and cook on the “Toast setting”
- Coat the untoasted side of the top slice of bread with the smashed avocado
- Top the bottom piece of bread with the zucchini, peppers and roasted tomato.
- Next, top with a loose mound of the kale. Drizzle with the oil & vinegar.
- Add the top slice of bread.
- Use a serrated knife to cut the sandwich on a 45 degree angle.
- Place one half on the right side of a large oval plate, with the cut side facing you.
- Lean the second half against the first, using a food pick to secure it.
- Place choice of side in a snack sack and place to the left of the melt.
- Serve and enjoy.
Espresso Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 1 shot espresso
- ½ oz. simple syrup (1:1)
- 5 dashes walnut bitters
- Tools: shaker, strainer
- Glass: rocks
- Garnish: orange peel
Steps: Combine all of the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake to chill. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish. If you don’t have an espresso machine, you can swap out the espresso for a strong cold-brew coffee.
