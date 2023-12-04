A River North restaurant known for its extensive array of coffees and teas has a revamped menu with new beverage and food options.

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea Culinary Director Matt Eversman joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen to make two of these options.

306 W Erie St

fairgrounds.cafe

Roasted Zucchini Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 pieces of multigrain artisan sliced bread

¼ cup of smashed avocado

¼ cup of roasted zucchini

¼ cup of marinated peppers

¼ cup of roasted tomatoes

½ cup of baby kale

3 teaspoons of oil and vinegar blend

Steps:

Place the bread, zucchini and peppers next to each other on a firing tray and cook on the “Toast setting” Coat the untoasted side of the top slice of bread with the smashed avocado Top the bottom piece of bread with the zucchini, peppers and roasted tomato. Next, top with a loose mound of the kale. Drizzle with the oil & vinegar. Add the top slice of bread. Use a serrated knife to cut the sandwich on a 45 degree angle. Place one half on the right side of a large oval plate, with the cut side facing you. Lean the second half against the first, using a food pick to secure it. Place choice of side in a snack sack and place to the left of the melt. Serve and enjoy.

Espresso Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1 shot espresso

½ oz. simple syrup (1:1)

5 dashes walnut bitters

Tools: shaker, strainer

Glass: rocks

Garnish: orange peel

Steps: Combine all of the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake to chill. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish. If you don’t have an espresso machine, you can swap out the espresso for a strong cold-brew coffee.

