The George Trois group recently reopened its doors to its two concepts George Trois and Aboyer offering up French dining experiences. Joining us now in our studio 41 kitchen to share some expert French techniques you can use at home is Chef Michael Lachowicz.

Prince Edward Island Mussels in Thai Coconut-Curry Broth

Recipe from Chef Michael Lachowicz, Aboyer

Serves 4 – 6

INGREDIENTS

1 Thin sliced red anjou pear

2 large shallots, sliced

2 tsp curry powder, toasted in a warm pan

1 c. dry white wine

4 c. coconut puree or coconut milk

½ c. clam juice or fish stock



Salt and white pepper to taste

For 4-6 people 5 lbs of mussels

METHOD

Saute pear and shallot in a medium sauce pot over medium high heat. In a small, dry saucepan, lightly toast the curry powder for minute or until fragrant Add toasted curry powder to pear and shallot mixture and combine thoroughly, add white wine to the pan and cook on medium heat for about two minutes Add coconut puree or coconut milk and stock or clam juice to the pan. Bring to a boil and season to taste. Strain the sauce. In a large saute pan steam mussels with sauce until mussels open and release their liquor.

Serve with toasted bread or over crispy frites.

64 Green Bay Road – Winnetka

Facebook @georgetroisrestaurant

Instagram @georgetroisgroup

georgetroisgroup.com

