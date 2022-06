Storyville is a New Orleans inspired restaurant and cocktail bar and now you can experience more than just Cajun food and drinks. You can now experience close-up magic. Joining us now with a preview is magician Mike O’Donnell.

712 N. Clark St

Facebook Storyville Chicago

Instagram @storyville.chicago

storyvillechicago.com

magicofmike.com

bucketlisters.com/chicago

