Back to school time is exciting and difficult for kids and teachers who don’t have the means to pay for supplies. For more than three decades, a West suburban woman has made it her mission to get books and supplies to schools – and keep things out of our landfills. Just before the pandemic Kay McKeen moved her impressive venture to a massive warehouse in an effort to change this world one page at a time.

