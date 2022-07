The Little Diner’s Crew is a dining club working to expand kid’s palates beyond mac and cheese and chicken tenders. Joining us now with all the details is co-founder DC Crenshaw.

Facebook @littledinerschicago

Instagram @littledinerscrew

Twitter @LittleDiners

littledinerscrew.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.