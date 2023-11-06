“Mr. Dads Fathers Club” will be giving away more than a thousand coats at its 3rd annual fall coat giveaway later this month, and we’ve got details on how you can help. Here with more on this event – ” Mr. Dads Fathers Club ” Executive Director Joseph Williams.
Fall Coat Giveaway
November 17
4-6pm
Kennedy King College
6301 S Halsted St
Coat Collection
Until November 13
10am – 5pm
6300 S Loomis
Instagram @mrdadsfathersclub
Facebook @mrdadsfathersclub
Twitter @mrdadsfathers
