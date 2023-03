The Evanston Dance Ensemble, a pre-professional dance company, is presenting The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from March 9th – 12th, based off the novel by C.S. Lewis. Joining us now with all the details is Artistic Director Christina Ernst.

March 9th – 12th

Northwestern University

20 Arts Circle Drive

Instagram @evanstondanceensemble

evanstondanceensemble.org

