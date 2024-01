If you’re ready to say goodbye to dry January, or simply looking for something to do during the winter blah’s, A Toast to Ravenswood may be just what you need. Nicole Benjamin – Director Of Special Events with the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and Raven Room Manager and Bartender Ryan Reynolds joins us now with details and cocktails!!

4702 N Ravenswood Ave

(773) 236-6868‬‬‬

theravenroom.com

www.lincolnsquare.org

