The YWCA’s Breedlove Entrepreneurship Center seeks to eliminate the racial wealth gap by supporting Black women entrepreneurs with tools to grow their businesses. Robert Johnson – Chief Economic Inclusion Officer and General Counsel and graduate of Breedlove Genesis Bencivenga join us now with the details.

