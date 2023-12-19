Sponsored by Get Covered Illinois

If you’re an Illinoisan in need of health coverage, this is the time to enroll for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. With over 400 health plans, there’s a variety of needs covered by the ACA. Director Of the Illinois Department Of Insurance, Dana Popish Severinghaus joins us now with all you need to know to get signed up.

866-311-1119

getcoveredillinois.gov

Facebook @coveredillinois

Twitter @coveredillinois

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.