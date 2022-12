The Soul Children of Chicago’s mission is to educate minds, elevate spirits and enlighten the souls of the children of Chicago. And their goal today is to spread some Christmas cheer as they close out a year of celebrating their 40th anniversary. Director Walt Whitman Jr. joins us now.

Facebook @SoulChildrenofChicago

Twitter @ChiSoulChildren

Instagram Soulchildrenchi

YouTube: SoulChildernMedia

joinscc.com

soulchildrenchicago.org

