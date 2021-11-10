Encouraging kids to embrace their differences

Rosie Quinn began losing her hair at age 2 due to alopecia. Instead of focusing on the negative, Rosie and her family decided to look on the bright side. They founded ‘Coming up Rosies’ and made head scarves for kids who also lost their hair. Today Rosie continues to keep a smile on her face and is working to help other kids smile as well. She and her 8 year old sister Caroline recently started ‘Smile Files’.
