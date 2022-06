Vu Rooftop is an enclosed Rooftop Bar, dining, and event space in Chicago’s South Loop offering a seasonal menu and hand-crafted cocktails. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a preview of what guests can expect is Chef De Cuisine Hunter Seis.

133 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616

vurooftop.com

Facebook @VURooftopBar

Instagram @vurooftop

Twitter @vurooftop